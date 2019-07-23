1  of  3
Breaking News
Victim identified in Petersburg deadly shooting Soldier killed by falling tree at Fort Pickett Crash closes all eastbound lanes of I-64 in Goochland

New Topgolf in Richmond hiring 350 employees

News

by: , MaryCatherine Neal

Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy of Topgolf

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Topgolf’s Richmond location is hiring 350 full and part time positions.

The golf and entertainment venue is hiring servers, bartenders, kitchen staff, maintenance, guest services and more positions. Interested applicants are encouraged to register to apply at an upcoming MISSION: Ambition event.

“Applicants are inspired to leave their dress-up clothes and pre-rehearsed answers at the door and start thinking mission-minded. Their time interviewing will consist of gathering intel and navigating through group activities, interactive panel interviews, one-on-one convos with Topgolf’s venue leadership teams, games and more,” Topgolf’s Communication Coordinator Caroline Jerome said.

These unique recruitment opportunities will take place offsite. Locations will be displayed online during the application process.

For more information about working at Topgolf, click here. To register for a Topgolf MISSION: Ambition hiring event, please visit this link.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events