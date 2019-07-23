New Topgolf in Richmond hiring 350 employees

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Topgolf’s Richmond location is hiring 350 full and part time positions.

The golf and entertainment venue is hiring servers, bartenders, kitchen staff, maintenance, guest services and more positions. Interested applicants are encouraged to register to apply at an upcoming MISSION: Ambition event.

“Applicants are inspired to leave their dress-up clothes and pre-rehearsed answers at the door and start thinking mission-minded. Their time interviewing will consist of gathering intel and navigating through group activities, interactive panel interviews, one-on-one convos with Topgolf’s venue leadership teams, games and more,” Topgolf’s Communication Coordinator Caroline Jerome said.

These unique recruitment opportunities will take place offsite. Locations will be displayed online during the application process.

For more information about working at Topgolf, click here. To register for a Topgolf MISSION: Ambition hiring event, please visit this link.