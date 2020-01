HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County Public Schools is hosting a teacher job fair in February.

The fair runs from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 22 at Hanover High School.

The school district said librarians, school counselors, registered nurses and speech-language pathologists are also encouraged to apply.

More information and an application link can be found here.