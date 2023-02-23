LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Footage from inside an SUV carrying New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara appears to show the football player admitting to punching someone at a Las Vegas nightclub from February 2022.

“I connected with the [expletive]’s jaw so hard,” Kamara can be heard saying in a copy of the video, which was obtained along with court documents by Nexstar’s KLAS this week.

Kamara, along with Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chris Lammons and two other men identified as Darrin Christopher Young and Percy Ahmaad Harris, are facing criminal charges connected to a beating outside of a Las Vegas nightclub on Feb. 5, 2022, during the NFL Pro Bowl weekend. Lammons was with the Kansas City Chiefs at the time.

A grand jury indicted the four men after they were shown surveillance video of the brawl at Drai’s After Hours, a nightclub in the Cromwell hotel and casino.

The victim, Darnell Greene, told Las Vegas Metro police that he was waiting outside an elevator at Drai’s when he was accosted by members of the group.

“Once the elevator came down I went to step on the elevator and a guy put his hands on my, on my chest. Like to tell me, like, push me back and tell me I can’t get on the elevator,” Greene told the grand jury. “And I, um, you know, I go there, it’s not my first time there, I’ve been there a few times and everybody use [sic] the same elevator. So, when he pushed me I pushed his hands down off of my chest and then he pushed me real hard and then somebody hit me.”

According to police, after the victim pushed Kamara’s hand off his chest, Kamara shoved him before another suspect, identified as Lammons, punched Greene and knocked him back against a wall. Greene told the grand jury he then fell unconscious and does not remember anything further.

Following the alleged incident, a limo driver picked up the group from a hotel garage near Drai’s and drove them to the Vdara hotel, the driver told the grand jury.

A witness told the grand jury Alvin Kamara was seated behind the limo driver, wearing the gray-hooded sweatshirt. (KLAS)

Video from inside the limo video appears to show Kamara sitting in a seat behind the driver, alongside Lammons, Harris and two women. Young appears to be sitting in the front passenger seat. Kamara refers to that person as “D” — as in Darrin — and the man responds by calling him “Alvin.”

“You trippin’ bro,” Young appears to tell Kamara in the video, allegedly in response to Kamara claiming he “connected” with another man’s jaw. “You can’t be in the doing that.” Shortly afterward, Young tells Kamara that this kind of behavior could one day result in a lawsuit.

Kamara, Lammons, Young and Harris each face charges of conspiracy to commit battery and battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, documents said. One of the suspects, Percy Harris, is identified in court documents as Kamara’s manager.

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Greene has filed a civil lawsuit in Louisiana, asking for $10 million in damages. He suffered an orbital fracture and other injuries, which caused him to have shoulder surgery.

“The state has avoided a contested preliminary hearing by indicting Mr. Kamara,” his attorneys David Chesnoff, Drew Findling and Richard Schonfeld said in a statement last week. “He intends to vigorously fight the allegations at trial as he was defending himself and others at the time of the incident.” An attorney for Lammons did not immediately return a request for comment.

“We do not comment on the status of ongoing matters and cases that include pending law enforcement and legal activity,” an NFL spokesperson said Wednesday. “We continue to monitor all developments in the matter which remains under review of the Personal Conduct Policy.”

The indictment means the criminal case will bypass Las Vegas Justice Court and immediately move to district court. A judge set a court date for March 2.