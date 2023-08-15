RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia’s ninth Red Cross volunteer made her way to Maui Tuesday morning to assist in the recovery efforts in Hawaii.

Richmond resident Debbie Watson has volunteered with the Red Cross since 2016. After returning from a volunteer mission in Mississippi after deadly tornadoes, Watson left Richmond International Airport shortly before 11 a.m. to assist residents who endured the tragic wildfires that swept the island.

“I love what I’m doing. It’s a passion that I have. And to be able to do your passion right, and also help people. So, it’s kind of a mixed emotion. I don’t want to be needed, but I’m also very, I’ve been trained well and feel very confident that I can be there and be able to help people,” Watson said.

Once she arrives, Watson said she will be helping lead a team of volunteers by making sure that they have the supplies and materials that they need. Right now, Watson says teams have already set up shelters and started to bring in food and other medical supplies for residents.

Heading into a disaster is nothing new for Watson in her seven years of volunteering.

“I was part of the Afghan repatriation in McCoy, I just was with Ian. Right, and so each of them have been different. This is the first wildfire that happened so quickly and caught people off guard. It’s a whole different world out there,” Watson said.

Watson said she is ready and prepared to take on the three week recovery effort and enjoys being able to help people step by step as they get back on their feet.

“That’s what I love is just to let somebody know, you’re a human being, that it’s okay, you know, you’ve gone through this, but there’s people that are going to be with you every day,” Watson said.

If you are interested in assisting in the recovery effort, you are encouraged to donate by visiting the American Red Cross website.