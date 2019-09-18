Nitty Gritties, Tarantulas, Chili Peppers: Vote on what you want the new Tri-Cities baseball team to be called

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — The new collegiate baseball team coming to Colonial Heights has released the top 20 team names chosen by fans.
You can vote for which one is your favorite by September 28. The top 5 names will be revealed October 17.
The person who came up with the winning name will get a multi-game All-You-Can-Eat ticket package for the 2020 season, team hat, and a t-shirt.
You can vote for your favorite by clicking here.
The top 20 in alphabetical order are:
Anglers
Chili Peppers
Convoy
Cucumbers
Doughboys
Flamingos
Growlers
Kitties
Nitty Gritties
River Bandits
Sliders
Tacos
Tarantulas
Taters
Triceratops
Triplets
Trout
Twisters
Yaks
Yetis