Nitty Gritties, Tarantulas, Chili Peppers: Vote on what you want the new Tri-Cities baseball team to be called

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — The new collegiate baseball team coming to Colonial Heights has released the top 20 team names chosen by fans.

You can vote for which one is your favorite by September 28. The top 5 names will be revealed October 17.

The person who came up with the winning name will get a multi-game All-You-Can-Eat ticket package for the 2020 season, team hat, and a t-shirt.

The top 20 in alphabetical order are:

Anglers

Chili Peppers

Convoy

Cucumbers

Doughboys

Flamingos

Growlers

Kitties

Nitty Gritties

River Bandits

Sliders

Tacos

Tarantulas

Taters

Triceratops

Triplets

Trout

Twisters

Yaks

Yetis

