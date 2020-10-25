No. 11 Miami holds off Virginia 19-14, moves to 5-1

Miami safety Gurvan Hall, Jr. (26) attempts to tackle Virginia’s Terrell Jana (13) in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game in Miami Gardens, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald via AP)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) – D’Eriq King threw for 322 yards and a touchdown, and No. 11 Miami outlasted Virginia 19-14 on Saturday night.

Mike Harley had a career night for the Hurricanes, catching 10 passes for 170 yards.

Brennan Armstrong was back in the lineup after missing a game with a concussion for Virginia and completed 16 of 30 passes for 181 yards and two touchdowns.

But it wasn’t enough for the Cavaliers to avoid a fourth consecutive loss, while Miami moved to 5-1 and 4-1 in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

