No injuries reported after fire engulfs Hanover County home

Hanover County, Va., (WRIC) — The Hanover County Fire Department is investigating a fire that erupted at a home in Mechanicsville Saturday, January 25th.

Fire crews responded to the 7100 block of McCauley Lane at 4:53 p.m. for a reported structure fire.

Once on scene, crews found a single-story house with a walk-out basement ablaze.

Fire crews were able to get the fire under control and extinguish it.

Officials say a number of pets were inside the home at the time of the fire, but no injuries have been reported.

The Red Cross has been requested for assistance.

Hanover Fire crews are still on scene, and continue to investigate the cause of the fire.

