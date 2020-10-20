No injuries reported in fire at furniture distribution center in Suffolk

News
Posted: / Updated:

Firefighters respond after a fire at Friant & Associates in Suffolk on October 20, 2020.

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk firefighters responded to a fire at the Friant & Associates furniture distribution center on Tuesday morning.

They got the call at 5:11 a.m. and arrived at the business in the 1000 block of Centerpoint Drive at 5:24 a.m., fire officials said in a press release.

Heavy smoke was coming from the building, but no one was inside and no injuries were reported. As of 6:45 a.m. the fire was out and crews were still at the scene ventiatling the building.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events