No injuries reported in fire at furniture distribution center in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk firefighters responded to a fire at the Friant & Associates furniture distribution center on Tuesday morning.
They got the call at 5:11 a.m. and arrived at the business in the 1000 block of Centerpoint Drive at 5:24 a.m., fire officials said in a press release.
Heavy smoke was coming from the building, but no one was inside and no injuries were reported. As of 6:45 a.m. the fire was out and crews were still at the scene ventiatling the building.
The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.
Latest Posts:
- Chesterfield, Richmond and Henrico among top 12 counties with highest number of COVID-19 cases in the state, White House report says
- Northam announces financial aid business owners impacted by Tropical Storm Isaias
- Two weeks away: These are the key dates heading to Election Day
- Good grief! ‘It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown’ no longer on TV
- 14 days out: Does the early voting surge translate into support for Trump or Biden?