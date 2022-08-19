NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk man has been sentenced to 45 days behind bars after pleading guilty to charges in connection with the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Kene Brian Lazo was sentenced Thursday to 45 days in jail along with $500 in restitution. He was arrested back in late May 2021, and he initially pleaded not guilty in August that same year during a court hearing.

According to the FBI, Kene Brian Lazo was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, disorderly conduct on capitol grounds or in a Capitol building, parading, demonstrating or picketing in a capitol building.

In March of this year, he later pleaded guilty to the charges.

The breach at the Capitol happened on Jan. 6 as the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives met in separate chambers to certify the Electoral College vote count for the 2020 presidential election.

Last year, Lazo was arrested on separate charges and accused of sexually assaulting a child.

The charges include contributing to the delinquency of a child under the age of 13; aggravated sexual battery of a child under 13; intercourse by force, threat or intimidation; forcible sodomy by force, threat, or of an incapacitated or physically helpless person over the age of 13; and two counts of simple assault.