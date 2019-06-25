Norfolk Southern train derailment causes suspension of Amtrak service in Norfolk

FILE – In this Aprill 22, 2008 file photo, a Norfolk Southern engine is seen parked outside a railway office in Hopewell, Va. Norfolk Southern Corp. releases quarterly financial results after the market close Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2010. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, file)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A Norfolk Southern train derailment in Chesapeake has caused Amtrak service in and out of Norfolk to temporarily be suspended on Tuesday.

Norfolk Southern officials say shortly before 4:30 a.m, an eastbound Norfolk Southern Train transporting coal was en-route from Stric to Norfolk when it derailed near Portlock in Chesapeake.

Amtrak officials say the derailment caused cancellation in routes for Northeast Regional trains 84, 95, and 129.

Passengers that were departing on train 84 will be allowed to board train 174 to Richmond that is heading north. Train 174 will operate on train 84’s schedule from Richmond.

Norfolk Southern personnel are on scene attempting to re-rail the cars and clean up the spilled coal. No injuries were reported.

Amtrak says service in and out of Norfolk will be restored once the clean up is complete.

