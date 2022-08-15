NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 15-year-old reported missing in Norfolk earlier this month has been found safe in Arizona, Norfolk police say.

Police announced Monday morning that Kadence S. Morrell was found with help from the police department in Tolleson, Arizona, and the FBI.

Morrell was last seen at her home in Norfolk on August 3 and her family and friends organized multiple searches in the city in the meantime.

It’s unclear at this time how and why she went to Arizona, but her grandmother said it’s not like her to leave home like this and there was no change in her behavior beforehand.

