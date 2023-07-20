DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WRIC) — A 10-year-old boy was hit twice by cars driving on a North Carolina bypass on Wednesday, July 19.

The boy, his mother and his sibling — all from Missouri — were trying to cross a bypass in Kill Devil Hills just before 5 p.m., standing on a corner of the Palmetto Street and US 158 intersection.

There is no crosswalk or traffic signal at US 158 and Palmetto Street. The family decided to move together towards the center turn lane during a break in traffic. While the boy’s mother and sibling stopped in this lane, the 10-year-old kept moving into oncoming traffic, according to the Kill Devil Hills Police Department.

As he walked into the road, a Kitty Hawk resident driving a Chevrolet SUV hit the child. The boy was pushed further into the street and landed on the highway where he was hit by a second car, a Toyota SUV driven by a Maryland resident.

However, police report that the driver of the Toyota was able to brake early enough to keep from completely running over the child.

The boy was taken to Outer Banks Hospital where he was evaluated and sent home with his family. Police say the extent of his injuries was a “serious case of road rash” and some broken teeth. His mother told police he is resting and recovering after the incident.

“The Department hopes this incident will serve as a cautionary tale and would like to remind the public that pedestrians should always cross the bypass at traffic signals where there are designated crosswalks,” the Kill Devil Hills Police Department said in a press release.