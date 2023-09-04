DARE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 28-year-old woman from Washington, D.C., was killed in a water-related incident in front of the village of Avon at Cape Hatteras National Seashore on Labor Day.

According to the National Park Service (NPS), an emergency call was placed for an “unresponsive visitor in the ocean” around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 4.

A witness claimed that the 28-year-old woman had been overtaken by strong waves and disappeared in the surf. Shortly after her disappearance, the woman was seen face-down in rough ocean conditions.

A bodyboarder in the area assisted in bringing the woman to shore. Dare County EMS, Hatteras Island Rescue Squad and Seashore law enforcement rangers responded to the incident. CPR efforts were ultimately unsuccessful.

NPS reports that ocean conditions were rough with a high risk of rip currents.

“The Seashore’s thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends after this tragic event,” said David Hallac with the National Parks of Eastern North Carolina.