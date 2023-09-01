Scott Harmon Johnson, 46, of Kill Devil Hills, was reported missing on Thursday, Aug. 31. (Photo courtesy of the Kill Devil Hills Police Department)

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WRIC) — The Kill Devil Hills Police Department is currently searching for a man who they say went missing near the Outer Banks last week.

Scott Harmon Johnson, 46, of Kill Devil Hills, was reported missing on Thursday, Aug. 31. He was reportedly last seen hooking up his boat and trailer and leaving his home at around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 22.

Police said Johnson’s vehicle and boat trailer were found at the Wildlife Boat Access under the Washington Baum Bridge and were reportedly parked there for at least a week and a half. Johnson’s last reported contact with a family member was on Sunday, Aug. 20.

The boat is described as a 23-foot Apollo with a yellow hull and North Carolina registration, "NC3523DV." (Photo courtesy of the Kill Devil Hills Police Department)

The boat is described as a 23-foot Apollo with a yellow hull and North Carolina tags “NC3523DV.” Johnson was also reportedly accompanied by his dog, a brown and white pit bull named “Baxter.”

Johnson’s home and vehicle were searched on Aug. 31 but did not provide any clues as to his current whereabouts.

Police describe Johnson as a 6-foot-tall white man, weighing approximately 175 pounds. He has brown hair, blue eyes and a short, full beard.

As part of the investigation and search, Kill Devil Hills Police Department said they would be subpoenaing phone and social media records.

According to police, foul play is not suspected at this time.

Anyone with information on Johnson’s disappearance or his whereabouts is encouraged to contact Kill Devil Hills Police Department Det. M. Sudduth at 252-449-5337.