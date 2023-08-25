DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WRIC) — Two officers with the Kill Devil Hills Police Department — with assistance from a civilian bystander — reportedly saved a 6-year-old boy after he was found floating in a pond Friday morning.

Shortly after 9:15 a.m. on Aug. 25, officers were called to the Bermuda Bay neighborhood after a child was reported missing.

According to police, the child — who was identified as non-verbal and severely autistic — slipped away from his family as they were packing to leave.

Every available officer, administrator and investigator coordinated a search for the boy. Approximately 15 minutes after the emergency call, two officers — Joey Delmonte and Austin Gray — spotted the boy “floating in a pond” in the southern section of Bermuda Bay near Paget Road.

Police said the officers entered the water as the boy began to sink under the surface. After receiving the boy from the water, officers realized he was struggling to breathe due to the considerable amount of water he had ingested and they began first aid.

“A civilian bystander also joined the officers in their efforts to save the child,” a spokesperson with the department said. “Further medical attention was provided by Kill Devil Hills Fire Department and Dare County EMS.”

The child was transported to Outer Banks Hospital for further evaluation.