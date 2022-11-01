KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WRIC) — A man is dead after police say he was hit by a car while riding a bicycle in Kill Devil Hills.

According to the Kill Devil Hills Police Department, at around 10:11 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, 27-year-old Adam Alexander Simon was crossing US-158 at Avalon Drive on a Trek bicycle when he was hit by a 2005 Dodge Caravan heading north on US-158.

The driver 59-year-old William Lee Miller, stopped and called 911. Simon was pronounced dead at the scene.

Miller did not show signs of impairment and is not being charged, according to police. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call Kill Devil Hills Police at 252-449-5337.