DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WRIC) — The National Weather Service (NWS) Newport Office has issued a coastal flood warning for all areas of Dare County, including the Outer Banks.

The coastal flood warning began at 4 p.m. and will remain in effect until 12 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16.

According to NWS, there is potential for oceanside flooding of 2-4 feet above ground level, dangerous surf and beach erosion from the Town of Duck to Hatteras Village. On northern beaches, breaking waves could be 8-12 feet high in the surf zone — with Hatteras Island possibly seeing breaking waves of 10-15 feet high in the surf zone.

Some areas of State Highway 12 and other secondary roads may experience overwash from ocean conditions. Residents are warned that travel may be difficult or unsafe — especially during high tides — while the coastal flood warning is in effect.

In addition to the coastal flood warning, a high surf advisory is in effect for Dare County until 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16. There may be large breaking waves, life-threatening rip currents and shore break through the weekend.

For more information on these warnings, visit the Dare County website.