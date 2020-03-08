Dead humpback whale washes onto beach in Nags Head

NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WAVY) — The body of a humpback whale washed ashore in Nags Head Thursday.

The whale washed up around milepost 13, across from Surfside Plaza in Nags Head.

Volunteers responded to reports of the body Thursday afternoon. Then, on Friday, a team of volunteers responded back to the beach to gather basic information about the whale.

It was a 20-foot-long male which had died recently, Jennette’s Pier wrote in a news release.

A necropsy was conducted on the whale’s body Friday.

The Town of Nags Head will likely use heavy equipment to dispose of the whale, according to Karen Clark, head of the volunteer group and program director of the Outer Banks Center for Wildlife Education in Corolla.

