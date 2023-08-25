DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WRIC) — Several fire departments were called to respond to a house fire on Colington Island in North Carolina which spread to several homes, causing widespread damage and evacuations.

Crews from the Kill Devil Hills Fire Department, Nags Head Fire Department and Colington Volunteer Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 100 block of Colington Pointe Drive on Colington Island, just west of Kill Devil Hills, just before 4 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24.

According to a Facebook post from the Colington Volunteer Fire Department, witnesses in the area as far as Kitty Hawk were reporting heavy smoke in the area. When they got to the scene, the responding crews found the smoke was coming from the end unit of a block of townhouses which had four units of three stories each.

Crews from the Southern Shores, Kitty Hawk and Roanoke Island Fire Departments were called to the scene to assist as the fire spread from the end unit to neighboring units. The crews were able to extinguish the fire before it spread to the other end of the block. Three units were occupied at the time of the fire and a total of six people were evacuated.

Photo: Colington Volunteer Fire Department, Facebook

Photo: Colington Volunteer Fire Department, Facebook

Photo: Colington Volunteer Fire Department, Facebook

Two units sustained major damage, one unit sustained moderate damage and the last one had very minor damage, according to the fire department. A total of seven residents were affected by the fire and neighbors, as well as the American Red Cross, offered assistance to them.