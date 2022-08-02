DARE COUNTY, NC., — Located in the center of Hatteras Island, one popular tourist destination for Outer Banks vacationers was left without a physical marker this weekend after the village’s sign was stolen from the wooden posts it was bolted to.

The Dare County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that the sign welcoming visitors to the north end of the village of Avon was stolen sometime on or around Saturday, July 30.

The office said the sign measures somewhere around 6 feet by 4 feet and would have been difficult to remove due to it being bolted to the wooden posts that were left behind in the theft.

“Dare County and the towns that reside in it take pride in our area and try to make it a great experience for those who visit,” the sheriff’s office said in the release online. “This sign is part of letting those who come here know where they are but also a little history lesson as well.”

The welcome sign fully reads “Welcome To AVON Historically Named “KINNAKEET”.” The sign pays homage to the history of the village, which was known as Kinnakeet until the post office adopted the new identity of Avon in 1883.

If you have any information on who may have taken this sign the Dare County Sheriff’s Office is asking that you call 252-475-5980 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. or call the Dare County Communications Center at 252-473-3444 anytime.

“We greatly appreciate any assistance in locating those who felt the need to take the sign and a piece of history with them,” the sheriff’s office said online.