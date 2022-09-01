DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WRIC) — An early morning of recreation on the ocean quickly turned to tragedy last weekend for one paddleboarder in the Outer Banks.

The Nags Head Fire and Rescue Department received a call around 7 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27 regarding a man on a paddleboard who was 75 to 100 yards off the beach, just north of the Nags Head Fishing Pier.

The caller told the fire department that the man fell off the paddleboard and did not resurface, according to a press release from the Town of Nags Head public information officer Roberta Thuman.

Three members of the Nags Head Fire and Rescue crew went into the ocean to assist the man, joining another paddleboarder who had arrived previously in an attempt to help.

The paddleboarder, who was identified as 67-year-old Matt James Tappero of Kitty Hawk, N.C., was brought to the beach unconscious. Nags Head emergency staff and Dare County EMS attempted CPR and life-saving measures, but Tappero was unable to be resuscitated.