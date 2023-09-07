GATES COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A man drowned after jumping off the dock at a boating access area in Gates County.

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission says the drowning happened Monday afternoon at Gatlington Landing.

The man struggled to swim after jumping off the dock and fell below the surface. His body was eventually recovered after a search by multiple agencies, N.C. Wildlife said.

No other information is available, but authorities wanted to emphasize that swimming from a boat access area is illegal and the area should only be used for launching and recovering boats.