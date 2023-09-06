DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WRIC) — The Kill Devil Hills Police Department investigated a crash involving a motorcycle driver who was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5, officers were called to the intersection of Route 158 and Colington Road for a reported two-vehicle crash.

According to police, the driver of a Nissan passenger car — a 17-year-old girl from Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina — northbound on Route 158 when she attempted to make a left turn onto Colington Road toward Colington Harbor.

As the Nissan driver attempted to make the turn, she failed to see an approaching Yamaha motorcycle, resulting in a collision. The motorcycle driver — a 20-year-old man from Manteo, North Carolina — hit the front of the Nissan and was ejected from the motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to Outer Banks Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Nissan was cited for failing to yield the right of way.

The emergency response from authorities resulted in the intersection being shut down for over an hour.