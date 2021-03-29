NC deputies continue to search for suspect in road rage shooting that killed mother of 6

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) – Robeson County sheriff’s deputies continue to review video and interview travelers that were on Interstate-95 in Lumberton at the time of a road rage incident that killed a mother last Thursday.

Julie and Ryan Eberly were headed from Pennsylvania to South Carolina to celebrate their seventh anniversary.

Julie Eberly (Used with permission)

Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said the Eberly’s vehicle came close to the suspect’s vehicle during a merge near Exit 22.

The suspect then drove up to the passenger side where Julie was, rolled down his window and fired several times into the Eberly’s vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

Witnesses said the suspect sped off, got off the interstate on Exit 22, and crossed over the bridge coming into Lumberton.

Ryan Eberly was driving and was not injured, but Julie Eberly died from her injuries.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as possibly a 2010 Chevrolet Malibu or Impala, silver or grey with tinted windows, and possibly chrome around the window frame.

The Eberly’s family said she loved being a mom and a new grandmother.

She loved adventures, praying for others, and helping them any way she could.

A statement from Ryan Eberly says in part:

“Julie made it her mission to open their home to friends, family, and neighbors. It was her joy to have these people around her and bless them with her hospitality.”

The Julie Michelle Eberly Memorial Foundation has raised more than $48,000 on GoFundMe.

The organizer said the money will be used to donate to charities in Julie’s honor.

An anonymous person who lives in Robeson County donated $10,000 for a reward for information that leads to the shooter’s arrest.

Ryan Eberly’s full statement: