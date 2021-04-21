North Carolina man fatally shot by law enforcement Wednesday morning

ELIZABETH CITY, NC (WRIC) — A North Carolina man was shot and killed Wednesday morning by a deputy in Elizabeth City, according to the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office.

The office said deputies executed the search warrant at 8:30 a.m. on April 21, in the 400 block of Perry Street, Elizabeth City, NC. They said while this search was being conducted, the person who was the subject of the warrant was fatally shot by a deputy.

(Photo courtesy of WAVY)

(Photo courtesy of WAVY)

Since this was a law enforcement involved shooting, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has been contacted and investigate this incident, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Pasquotank sheriff is expected to hold a press conference on the incident later today.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.