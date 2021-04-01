North Carolina man’s imagination, creativity leads to sculpture park

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — It’s the product of a wild imagination.

“I just start thinking about something and make it happen,” said Jeff Hursey, who first started his sculpture park in 2019 with a bigfoot carving. “People started egging me on to do more.”

He’s added a spider, giant, Flintstones car and now a pirate ship.

“That took a while,” he said, pointing to the multilevel structure that has everything you’d expect on a pirate ship. There is even a treasure chest. “It’s kid-originated.”

Hursey seems to constantly be adding something, like a totem pole and genuine Native American teepee.

“This is one you can usually live in,” he said. “We get people who come by and say, ‘What are you going to do next?'”

From trains to planes even a helicopter you never know what he’ll come up with next.

“It hits me to do it and if I start thinking about it, I’ll do it.”

Want to go? You can find his sculpture park on Pine Ridge Road, just south of Mocksville.