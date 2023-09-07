NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WRIC) — A 36-year-old man is confirmed to have died after being pulled from the ocean in Nags Head Wednesday afternoon.

Nags Head Fire and Ocean Rescue and police departments received a 911 call around 5:50 p.m. on Sept. 6 for a man in distress in the ocean about 50 yards north of Nags Head Fishing Pier, on the 3300 block of South Virginia Dare Trail.

Upon arrival at the scene, first responders quickly pulled the man from the water and a lifeguard began to administer CPR. The man was then transported to the Outer Banks Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The man was confirmed to be from Enfield, Connecticut.

The Town of Nags Head wants to remind beachgoers to swim near a lifeguard, never swim alone and learn about rip current safety before entering the ocean.