Petition for Outer Banks nude beach circles internet in wake of coronavirus

OUTER BANKS, N.C. (WAVY) — The coronavirus has many people struggling financially. As a result, it even has some willing to bare it all in order to get their local economy back on track.

Someone started a Change.org petition suggesting a nude beach may be the answer for the Outer Banks of North Carolina. It is directed toward the Dare County Board of Commissioners. Dare County began restricting visitor access in mid-March because of COVID-19.

According to many experts, the economy is only going to get worse before it gets better.

Some economists say the unemployment rate could reach as high as 20% in April, which would be the highest rate since the Great Depression of the 1930s.

With that in mind, the petition’s starter hopes “clothing optional” beaches will draw in tourism after a tough season. They say the virus could potentially ‘devastate the local economy’ of the Outer Banks.

“Residents and visitors alike want to enjoy the natural beauty of the Outer Banks in their natural state without fear of being fined/arrested and forced to hide their bodies by the government.” CC | Petition Organizer

North Carolina has a statute that prohibits public nudity; but local areas have the power to make exceptions. For example, just last year Carolina Beach leaders amended their ordinance on public nudity.

The current goal of the Change.org petition, which is titled “Include a Nude Beach in Outer Banks Coronavirus Economic Response Plans,” is 500 signatures. At last check, they were about halfway to that goal.

There are currently no nude beaches on the Outer Banks, according to OuterBanks.com.

