DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WRIC) — The Kill Devil Hills Police Department in Dare County, North Carolina, has one suspect in custody and another reportedly on the way following a road rage assault incident that occurred earlier this month.

Victor E. Haynes, 27, of Kill Devil Hills, was arrested and charged with assault inflicting serious bodily injury, after coming forward to law enforcement.

The road rage assault occurred at around 8:15 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, according to police.

The victim of the attack, a 37-year-old man from Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, told police that a black Dodge pickup truck ran him off the road near the intersection of U.S. Route 158 and Martin Street.

A surveillance camera screenshot of the assault. (Courtesy of the Kill Devil Hills Police Department)

The driver of the Dodge then reportedly followed the victim to the Dare Centre parking lot. When the victim exited his vehicle, he was assaulted by two men who were riding in the pickup, according to police.

Following an investigation, Kill Devil Hills Police detectives identified one of the assailants as 22-year-old Jesse Andrew Mesaros. Police said in a recent update that Mesaros was out of state but had been in touch with investigators by phone and agreed to turn himself in when he returns. He is also charged with assault inflicting serious bodily injury.