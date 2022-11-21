DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WRIC) — The Kill Devil Hills Police Department in Dare County, North Carolina, is searching for suspects in a road rage assault incident that occurred last week.

The victim of the attack, a 37-year-old man from Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, told police that a black Dodge pickup truck ran him off the road near the intersection of U.S. Route 158 and Martin Street.

The driver of the Dodge then reportedly followed the victim to the Dare Centre parking lot. When the victim exited his vehicle, he was assaulted by two men who were riding in the pickup, according to police.

The road rage assault occurred at around 8:15 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, according to police.

A surveillance camera screenshot (Courtesy of the Kill Devil Hills Police Department)

Following an investigation, Kill Devil Hills Police detectives identified one of the assailants as 22-year-old Jesse Andrew Mesaros. Mesaros is currently wanted for assault inflicting serious injury, according to police.

Kill Devil Hills Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident but has not yet located Mesaro. His last known address was in Nags Head, but police said he was possibly living in Kill Devil Hills recently.

Mesaros is described as a white man standing approximately 6 feet tall and weighing around 160 pounds. Police said he has blue eyes and long brown hair.

Anyone with information on this incident or the whereabouts of Jesse Mesaros is encouraged to contact the Kill Devil Hills Police Department at 252-449-5337.