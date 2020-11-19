Senior alert issued for missing NC man who left to go to Virginia Beach

KNOTTS ISLAND, N.C. (WAVY) — Police and family members are searching for a Knotts Island man.

Family members say Donald Speakman was heading to the Virginia Beach area midday Tuesday and left the house without a cell phone.

Virginia Beach Police put out a call for help finding Speakman Wednesday evening. He’s believed to be endangered.

Virginia State Police also issued a senior alert for Speakman. They said he suffers from a cognitive impairment.

He’s 79, diabetic and doesn’t have his medication. He’s approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall and 200 pounds with gray hair and a 3-4 inch beard, and walks with a limp. He’s driving a silver 2013 Kia Sorento with NC plates TAX-6962. The vehicle has black “luggage rack-type” bars on the roof.

He was last seen wearing a Buffalo Bills sweatshirt, jeans and eyeglasses.

Virignia Beach Police said Speakman was last seen Tuesday around 1 p.m. at a hair studio in the 300 block of Independence Boulevard in the city. He was believed to be heading back in the direction of his home.

The Currituck Sheriff’s Office has received a missing persons report and is looking for Speakman. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (252) 453-8204.

Those who have seen Speakman can also call the Virginia Beach Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 757-385-4101.

