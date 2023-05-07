DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WRIC) — A 17-year-old from Chesapeake is dead after he was reportedly trapped under several feet of sand at Cape Hatteras National Seashore in northeastern North Carolina.

According to the National Park Service (NPS), at around 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, rangers responded to a 911 call reporting a teen trapped in a hole. Family and friends looking for the teen found him buried under several feet of sand, it is believed that this was caused by parts of a nearby sand dune to collapse into the hole.

Rangers worked with Dare County EMS and Hatteras Island Ocean Rescue staff to extract the teen while performing CPR, but the resuscitation efforts were not successful, according to NPS.

“Cape Hatteras National Seashore offers our condolences to his family and friends,” said David Hallac, National Parks of Eastern North Carolina superintendent. “We urge visitors not to dig deep holes on the beach due to the danger they present to beachgoers and emergency response staff.”

This incident is under investigation.