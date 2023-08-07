COROLLA, N.C. (WRIC) — A wild horse was put down after she was hit by a car and badly injured on Monday morning. She is the second horse in two weeks to be euthanized after being hit by a car in the area.

Around 7:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 7, Corolla Wild Horse Fund (CWHF) — an Outer Banks wild horse sanctuary and nonprofit — received a call that a horse had been hit by a car. A veterinarian on scene determined that the horse, a mare named Cora Mae, had fractured her tibia.

Due to her injuries, Cora Mae was euthanized, according to CWHF.

“We’d like to thank everyone who helped us take care of Cora Mae today,” CWHF wrote on Facebook. “We are so grateful for the quick, compassionate response from our community, our staff, and our veterinarian.”

Cora Mae had five foals — Liberty, Valor, Riptide, Bravo and Cosmos. Valor died in 2020 from an infected tendon sheath. Liberty, Bravo and Cosmos all remain in the wild, while Riptide serves as an ambassador and outreach horse at the CWHF farm.

Cora Mae is the second horse in the Outer Banks to die recently after being hit by a car. According to reporting by WGHP, a stallion was euthanized at the end of July after he was hit by a car and immobilized.