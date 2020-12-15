Windfarm off Outer Banks expected to create nearly 200 jobs

A nearly 400-foot-tall wind turbine is seen Nov 16, 2020, at the El Reloj del Sol Wind Farm that is being constructed in rural Zapata County on the South Texas border. (Border Report Photo/Sandra Sanchez)

COROLLA, N.C. (AP) — A wind farm that is scheduled to be built off North Carolina’s Outer Banks is projected to create nearly 200 full-time jobs in Virginia and North Carolina.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Tuesday that the projection comes from an economic study by alternative energy developer Avangrid Renewables. The Kitty Hawk Offshore Wind Project will be built roughly 27 miles off Corolla.

Construction is set to begin in 2024. Building the windfarm is expected to create 800 jobs. And it will produce 193 full-time jobs in Virginia and North Carolina once it’s running.

Those jobs will including turbine generator technicians and welders. Support companies and services could add hundreds more jobs.