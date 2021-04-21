Northam set to sign bill making Virginia first southern state to green-light recreational cannabis

FILE -This Monday March 15, 2021 file photo shows Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam in Richmond, Va., Monday, March 15, 2021. The political crisis engulfing New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has triggered a flurry of comparisons to Northam. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Advocates and lawmakers will join Governor Ralph S. Northam at 2 p.m. today to witness Virginia become the first state in the south to green-light recreational cannabis and become the 16th state overall, including D.C.

Northam will sign the legislation at the Executive Mansion in Richmond, legalizing simple possession of marijuana and limited home growth starting July 1, 2021, three years sooner than first outlined.

Lawmakers originally agreed to legalize the simple possession of marijuana for adults 21 and older starting in 2024, and that’s still when recreational sales are expected to start in Virginia. The automatic expungement of past misdemeanor marijuana convictions are set to begin as soon as possible under amendments from the Governor.