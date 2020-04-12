Northam signs Dem-backed measures, proposes pause on minimum wage bill

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — Democrats passed multiple agenda items in 2020, now Governor Northam has signed many into law, including a criminal justice package—decriminalizing simple marijuana possession, raising the age a juvenile to be considered an adult in court from 14 to 16, and no longer suspending drivers licenses for traffic infractions were all included.

Sweeping gun reforms, and clean energy measures have been approved

Northam approved a measure allowing localities to remove or alter Confederate monuments. But because public comment has to be taken into consideration, 8News Political Analyst Rich Meagher says local governments may pump the brakes for the time being, in to consider taking monuments down as social distancing measures continue.

“That’s going to be a painful discussion. It’s already been a painful discussion,” Meagher said.

“But, it’s been kind of short-circuited because up until now there hasn’t been any kind of viable action that could have followed from the conversation.”

While the governor signed labor proptection laws, this afternoon his office said he proposes to postponing implementing a minum wage bill from January of next year to May.

“It seemed like he would sign with no problem but now with the coronavirus and the huge economic impact of the quarantine, it’s unclear what the governor is going to do about some of those economic bills.“

It’s not yet known how Northam decided on a number of bills, including possible casino regulations.

All is not said and done for legislation in 2020.

The General Assembly has an opportunity to override any potential vetos and amendements made by the governor during a veto session, set for April 22.

However, talk among legislators indicates a return Richmond may not be at the Capitol building, rather to locations where social distancing can be achieved.

