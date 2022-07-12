FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash that resulted in one death and four injuries in Fauquier County.

Shortly after 2:45 p.m. on Monday, July 11, state troopers were called to a stretch of Vint Hill Road just east of Broad Run Church Road for a single-vehicle crash.

Upon their arrival, troopers learned a 2000 Ford F-350 had been traveling east on Vint Hill Road when it crossed the double solid centerline, ran off the left side of the road and collided with a tree.

The driver of the vehicle — identified as 41-year-old David E. Kirby of Culpepper — succumbed to his injuries and died at the scene, according to police. Kirby was not wearing a seatbelt.

Three passengers in the Ford, a 36-year-old female, a 19-year-old male, and a 12-year-old male, all suffered serious injuries and were flown to INOVA Fairfax Hospital for treatment. A fourth passenger, a 17-year-old male, suffered serious injuries and was transported to Fauquier Health for treatment. None of the passengers were wearing seatbelts.

The crash remains under investigation by the Virginia State Police.