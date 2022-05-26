PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Officials are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect involved in a shooting leaving a 9-year-old girl in critical condition on Tuesday, May 24.

The Prince William Police Department is offering $5,000, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering $5,000, equaling the $10,000 total reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

Officers found a 9-year-old girl with a gunshot wound at the 15300 block of Gatehouse Terrace in Woodbridge at around 6:40 p.m. on Tuesday. The girl was flown to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. It was determined during the initial investigation that the girl was not the intended target.

Detectives have determined that a group of four males – who officers believe to have been juveniles – were walking in the area, one of whom fired multiple shots towards a silver sedan. The rounds struck the sedan and hit the child, who was playing with friends across the street. Police described the group of juvenile males as Black teenages wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call 703-792-7000.