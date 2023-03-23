ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A woman has been charged after she crashed into another car in Rockingham County on Wednesday afternoon, killing two people, including a woman who was over a century old.

According to state police, a 2010 Chevrolet Traverse was driving west on the 16000 block of Route 211 at around 4:50 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22 when the driver attempted a left turn into a private drive. As the Chevrolet turned, it collided with a 2010 Toyota Camry that was driving east.

A passenger in the Toyota, 101-year-old Melba E. Grove of New Market, Va., died at the scene of the crash.

A second passenger in the Toyota, Beatrice S. Antisdel, 69, of New Market, suffered life-threatening injuries. She was taken to UVA Medical Center where she later died.

The driver of the Toyota, Denice R. Grove, 72, of New Market, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to UVA Medical Center for treatment.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Jennifer L. Silvious, 47, of New Market, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. She was taken to Sentara RMH Medical Center for treatment.

Everyone involved in the crash was wearing a seatbelt.

Silvious was charged with reckless driving, according to state police.

The crash remains under investigation by Virginia State Police.