FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Fairfax County Police Department has announced that Crime Solvers, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Victims’ Rights Foundation is offering a reward of $11,000 for information that leads to the arrest of man who is wanted for second-degree murder in Fairfax County.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, 43-year-old Kyjuan Omar Braxton Trott-McLean is wanted for the murder of 31-year-old Brandon Wims on Sunday, Oct. 2.

Kyjuan Omar Braxton Trott-McLean (Photo: Fairfax Police)

Officers were called to the 5800 block of St. Gregory’s Lane in the Mount Vernon area at around 7 a.m. on Oct. 2 for a report of shots fired. While responding to the scene, Wims was driven to Mount Vernon hospital. He was then transported to Fairfax Hospital where he later died.

Police believe Trott-McLean saw Wims in the back seat of a vehicle on St. Gregory’s Lane, got out of his car and shot him several times. Detectives have obtained warrants for second-degree murder, using a firearm while committing a felony, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of ammunition by a felon.

Trott-McLean may be driving a silver Nissan Sentra with Maryland tags. Anyone who believes they may have seen him or has information related to his whereabouts is asked to call Fairfax Police’s Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 8.