PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 15-year-old boy was arrested and charged after bringing multiple weapons into a school in Woodbridge Thursday, May 19.

Shortly after 8:15 a.m., the School Resource Officer (SRO) at Potomac High School was notified by school personnel that there was a student with a gun inside the school.

An investigation revealed that a student was inside one of the school’s bathrooms when another student revealed a firearm under one of the stalls. The first student left the restroom and notified school security who contacted the SRO.

The suspected student was located inside a different bathroom and was still in possession of the firearm. He was detained without incident and the firearm was secured.

At no time were any shots fired.

In a search of the suspect, two knives were also found to be in his possession.

The suspect was charged with three counts of possession of a weapon on school property and one count of brandishing. He is currently being held at Prince William County Juvenile Detention Center.

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is encouraged to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip here.