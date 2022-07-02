PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Detectives are currently investigating an armed robbery incident, involving a 15-year-old juvenile in Woodbridge.

Shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 30, Prince William County Police Department responded to the Bayview Apartments on Bayside Avenue to investigate a robbery.

Upon their arrival, officers learned from the victim, a 15-year-old boy, that he had arranged to sell Air Pods to an acquaintance, identified as the accused.

According to police, the victim had been in the area of Bayview Apartments when he was approached by the accused and two additional acquaintances. Before the transaction was completed, the accused reportedly brandished a gun and demanded the victim’s property.

The accused took the victim’s property and ran away with the other suspects and stole a vehicle belonging to a family member of the victim, according to police.

Responding officers located the stolen vehicle in the area of Potomac Center Boulevard and River Rock Way. Officers attempted a traffic stop but the driver instead drove into the parking lot of the Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center, according to police. During the chase, all three suspects reportedly bailed from the vehicle and entered a nearby business.

Officers reportedly searched the business where they located and detained two of the suspects. They were both identified as 15-year-old male juveniles. The third suspect was not located.

The vehicle was recovered and returned to the owner. No injuries were reported.

One of the suspects was charged with robbery and possession of stolen property, the other was charged with possession of stolen property and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Prince William County Police Department is continuing to investigate. Anyone with information on the incident or the whereabouts of the third suspect is encouraged to contact Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip here.