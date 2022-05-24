PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 15-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection to the shooting and killing of two men at a Woodbridge apartment last week.

On Sunday, May 15, shortly after 4 p.m., officers responded to the apartment complex located in the 13600 block of Mary’s Way in Woodbridge to investigate an incident involving destruction of property.

When police arrived, a resident of the complex told police that a bullet hole was found in his ceiling appearing to have come from the apartment above him.

A bullet fragment was found on the resident’s floor. Officers tried to make contact with the apartment where the gunshot was thought to have come from, but there was no answer.

Officers then requested maintenance to open the door. Upon their entry, officers found two men unresponsive with apparent gunshot wounds.

Rescue personnel confirmed both men to be dead. They were identified as 23-year-old Malik Xavier Davis and 23-year-old Christian Jamar Roberts.

According to police, there was no sign of forced entry into the apartment. There were also no additional injuries or other property damage reported.

Further investigation revealed that the victims and other acquaintances, including the 15-year-old suspect, had gathered inside the apartment. At one point during the encounter, guns were fired and both victims were shot.

Following the investigation, Prince William County Police arrested and charged the 15-year-old juvenile male on Thursday, May 19.

The suspect’s charges are as follows:

Two counts of first-degree murder

Attempted murder

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Shooting into an occupied dwelling

Possession of a firearm by a person under 18

The suspect is being held at the Prince William County Juvenile Detention Center.