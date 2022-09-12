PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Prince William County have arrested a 17-year-old in connection to a fatal shooting that took place in July in the Woodbridge area of the county.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, just before 6:45 p.m. on July 20, officers responded to the 16600 block of Georgetown Road for a report of a shooting. When they got there, the officers found 21-year-old Brian Darnell Marshall II of Woodbridge had been shot.

Marshall was taken to a local hospital where he later died. A second victim, a 26-year-old man, was shot in the hand and taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It was determined that the two shooting victims were standing outside on the sidewalk when two men appeared from a nearby alley and began shooting at the group of three before running away. The two suspects were then reportedly seen by witnesses getting into a gold SUV, possibly a Mercedes.

Photo: Prince William County Police

The suspects were seen on security camera footage walking through the alley before shooting at the victims and running back through the alley in the other direction.

Following the investigation, officers identified a 17-year-old male who was being held at the Juvenile Detention Center on unrelated charges as a suspect in Marshall’s death and charged him with second-degree murder and use of a firearm while committing a felony.

Police are still looking for the second suspect in Marshall’s murder and are offering up to $5,000 for information that leads to his identification and arrest. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call 703-792-6500.