PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A teen was shot in the arm in a shooting incident in Dumfries, Virginia, that occurred this past weekend.

On Sunday night, July 24, at around 10 p.m., Prince William County police responded to a report of a shooting. When they arrived, no crime scene nor involved parties were able to be located, according to police.

During an investigation of the incident, police learned a 17-year-old male had reportedly arrived at a local hospital seeking treatment for a gunshot wound in his arm. The injury was deemed non-life threatening.

According to police, the juvenile was not forthcoming to officers about the events that lead up to the altercation nor did he provide police suspect information.