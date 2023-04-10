PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 17-year-old is dead after police say he crashed his car on Featherstone Road in the Woodbridge area of Prince William County.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of Featherstone Road and Walnut Street just before 8:20 a.m. on Sunday, April 9 for a report of a single-vehicle crash in the area.

When they got there, they found a 2019 Toyota Yaris that had rolled onto its roof. The driver, a 17-year-old male, was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

It was determined that the teen was heading east on Featherstone Road at a high rate of speed when he attempted to pass another vehicle and lost control. The vehicle left the roadway and hit a building on the 1200 block of Featherstone Road before overturning.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash to call Prince William Police at 703-792-7000.