ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WRIC) — A 17-year-old is dead after police say he was shot on Kenmore Avenue in Alexandria.

According to the Alexandria Police Department, officers were called to the 4600 block of Kenmore Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27 for a report of shots fired. When they got there, they found a 17-year-old with an apparent gunshot wound to his upper body. He was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police have arrested a 17-year-old male from Arlington County in connection to this incident. He has been charged with possession of a firearm under the age of 18.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Alexandria Police at 703-746-4444.