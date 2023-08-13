PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 17-year-old is dead after police say he was shot on Saturday afternoon in Prince William County.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers responded to the 5800 block of Moonbeam Drive in the Dale City area at around 1:42 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12 for a report of a shooting.

When they got there, the officers found a 17-year-old in the driver’s seat of a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body. The teen was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Police say it was determined that the teen arranged to meet other people at the scene and shots rang out during the encounter. Police do not consider this incident to be random.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Prince William Police at 703-792-7000.