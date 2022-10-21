PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Prince William County Police Department is searching for suspects wanted in connection to the shooting of a 17-year-old male in the Woodbridge area.

On Oct. 21, at 2:31 a.m., officers responded to the area of Minnieville Road near Tacketts Mill Drive in Woodbridge to investigate a shooting.

When officers were observing the area of the incident, they received other reports about a shooting on Tumbling Brook Lane near Wood Hollow Drive, according to police. When officers arrived at that scene, they found a 17-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officers provided first aid until rescue personnel arrived. The victim was flown to an area hospital and his injuries were determined to be non-life threatening.

Investigation revealed the juvenile and another individual he met earlier in the evening were walking in the area before being approached by two unknown men, according to police. After an exchange, the two unknown men fired multiple rounds and hit the 17-year-old.

The suspects were said to have run away from the altercation before police arrived.

Officer, K-9 unit and helicopter assistance were utilized to search for the suspects and the acquaintance of the 17-year-old victim, but none were located.

Shell casings were located in the roadway by police but no additional property damage or injuries were reported.

During the investigation, officers said the statements provided by the victim were inconsistent.

The suspects were described as two men aged between 22 to 30 years old and were reportedly wearing all grey clothing.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.