FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Detectives from the Fairfax County Police Department have arrested and charged a 17-year-old suspect in connection to a fatal shooting that happened Friday night.

According to police, at 8:29 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1, officers responded to a report of a person shot at the 8700 block of Sacramento Drive near the Woodland Shopping Center, located in the Alexandria area.

25-year-old Joshua Fieldings was found with a gunshot wound to the upper body, and was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Detectives determined Fieldings allegedly had a previous dispute with the 17-year-old male suspect.

At around 8:20 p.m. on Friday, Fieldings exited a business when a gunshot was heard. Police said a witness saw the 17-year-old fleeing from the scene.

After an investigation, detectives took the teen suspect into custody from a Lorton home late in the night on Friday.

Police said the juvenile suspect has been charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm during the commission of a felony and underaged possession of a firearm.

The suspect is being held without bond at the Fairfax County Juvenile Detention Center.

As of Saturday, Sept. 2, police say detectives believe the firearm was recovered from the suspect’s home.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call Fairfax County Police Department’s Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800.